COOS BAY — Waterfall Clinic rolled out its new Mobile Health Unit on Friday to set up a hand-washing station in front of Walmart.
“Our initiative today is encouraging hand washing with soap and water,” Andrea Trenner with the Waterfall Clinic said. “I’m really proud of our staff. We have a small clinic, but our staff is working hard to come up with ideas that have an impact on the community in a meaningful and safe way.”
In an effort to educate the community about COVID-19 and how to stay safe, Waterfall decided to set up an information booth and hand-washing station at Walmart.
“Hand washing does cut down the spread of the virus, and we wanted to go to a place where we know folks are gathering and making sure that they’re safe going in and out of the store. It also allows us to educate people that one of the best things they can do is encourage themselves and their family to wash their hands,” Trenner said.
In a partnership with Advanced Health, Waterfall Clinic purchased the 31-foot Mobile Health Unit to participate in community health initiatives.
“We’re putting together a master calendar and I will include different initiatives. So this was the hand washing one, but we’re going to be looking into other things, because it’s more than just hand washing,” Trenner said.
While the new Mobile Health Unit will eventually be used as a mobile clinic, Waterfall is using it during the COVID- 19 to promote staying healthy with different initiatives.
Waterfall Clinic is a federally qualified nonprofit health center with over 1,400 clinics across the United States.
“We’re really the safety net. We do full services including primary care, integrated behavioral health services, mental health services, we do a 340B Pharmacy, and school based health center services,” Trenner said.
