With a growing need for mental health care in Coos County, the Waterfall Clinic is planning to expand to meet the need.
Lance Nelson, chief innovation officer for Waterfall Clinic, said Waterfall recently signed a lease at Coos Bay Village to expand its mental health services.
When the build-to-suit facility is complete, Waterfall will be able to quadruple the number of patients it sees daily while maintaining its existing clinics in North Bend, Coos Bay and the Starfish Autism Clinic.
The existing small mental health office near the Waterfall medical clinic in North Bend will be closed, but services in the remaining three clinics, including mental health services, will remain in place.
Nelson said Waterfall recently hired a new psychiatric nurse practitioner and plans to offer two more in the next few months. With the new nurse practitioners, who can all prescribe medication, as well several new therapists, Waterfall needed a bigger space to offer mental health services.
CEO Andrea Trenner said the need for more services and the ability to find providers left Waterfall in a predicament.
“Despite sincere efforts of the community to increase mental health services, we knew there were many more people needing therapy and medication management” she said.
Over the last few months, Waterfall looked at every available property in Coos Bay and North Bend, hat was big enough to meet the need, but they were unable to find a location.
That's when Nelson turned to Coos Bay Village.
“I had dreams of utilizing space at the new Coos Bay Village, but imagined it was well out of our reach financially” Nelson said.
With few options, Nelson reached out to developer Greg Drobot and found he had always envisioned some sort of medical services being delivered at his new complex and was eager to make the opportunity work out for all involved.
Drobot said Coos Bay Village was designed as a true mixed use “community village”, somewhere the community would work, shop, eat, and get services they need.
" When Lance came to me with his vision, I was excited to help him design a space that fit the needs of the Waterfall Clinic, and at the same time enhance Coos Bay Village’s community village goal," Drobot said. " Fantastic waterfront views, high visibility from Highway 101, and new customizable spaces really make this partnership a win win for all involved. I am very honored to have Waterfall Clinic as the newest business to join the Coos Bay Village community.”
When the financial minds had finished negotiating terms, Nelson was ecstatic to learn that the clinic’s dreams of expansion could happen financially and Waterfall’s Board of Directors was convinced this was a great investment into the community. Construction began in mid November and will allow Waterfall to expand from its current mental health building housing five offices to their new location, offering 16 offices and two large rooms for group therapy.
With the addition of the new therapy providers and anticipated arrival of more, the goal for Waterfall’s Behavioral Health Center hopes to be open to begin serving patients by March 1, 2023. Nelson announced that current capacity of the mental health center allows for approximately 20-25 patients served per day but anticipates seeing close to 100 patients per day once the center opens.
Medical services at Waterfall’s Coos Bay and North Bend clinic will not be impacted by the expansion and mental health professionals will remain on site in both locations to continue to deliver integrated care.
