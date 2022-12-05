Waterfall expands

Lance Nelson, chief innovation officer for Waterfall Clinic, stands in front of what will soon be the mental health center for the clinic.

 Contributed photo

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

With a growing need for mental health care in Coos County, the Waterfall Clinic is planning to expand to meet the need.

Lance Nelson, chief innovation officer for Waterfall Clinic, said Waterfall recently signed a lease at Coos Bay Village to expand its mental health services.



1
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Did you get started on your Christmas shopping?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments