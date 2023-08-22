In Spring 2023, the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation awarded $928,991 to 85 nonprofits in Southwestern Oregon, the largest amount of funding awarded in one cycle by the foundation.
Carma Mornarich, CCUIF’s Executive Director, had this to say, “Being able to assist even more non-profits than usual… fills us with gratitude. The work of nonprofit organizations is tireless, and highly important to our communities… Families, youth, education, shelter, food is what we’re about. Cow Creek are a giving people and a generous Tribe. We’re so pleased to partner in this effort with dedicated and professional nonprofit organizations to better Southwestern Oregon.”
Waterfall Community Health Center is honored to be a Coos County grantee for CCUIF’s Spring 2023 cycle. Waterfall’s mission is to promote access to quality integrated health services that meet the needs of individuals with barriers to care on the Southern Oregon Coast. The dollars awarded from CCUIF will be used as flexible funding to meet social needs, not already met by other social service agencies, at the discretion of Waterfall’s Traditional Health Workers (THWs). These THWs are trained to work with community members to identify specific health goals, and then develop a collaborative strategy and provide resources to help people meet those goals.
Research shows that 40-60% or more of a person’s health and well-being is determined by what are referred to as the Social Determinants of Health (SDoH) which involve the conditions in which people live, work, and play. Individual's or family's social needs are a result of their SDoH and are often complex and interwoven. Individualized case management and flexible funding for resource assistance allow Waterfall’s THWs to meet individuals or families where they are, and help them get to where they want to be.
Waterfall is grateful for the generosity of the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation and looks forward to using the funding awarded to meet social needs and make a positive impact on health for residents in Coos County.
About Waterfall Community Health Center
Waterfall Community Health Center (WCHC) is an accredited patient centered medical home offering primary, reproductive, behavioral, social, and school-based health services, as well as discounted pharmacy services. The mission of WCHC is to provide access to quality, integrated health services that meet the needs of individuals with barriers to care on the Southern Oregon Coast. The agency fulfills its mission by providing services to all community members, regardless of insurance, and offering sliding-fee scaled healthcare. WCHC maintains a full service, community-based practice location in North Bend and operates a mobile clinic, children’s therapy center and Autism Clinic in Coos Bay, as well as two state certified School-Based Health Centers (SBHCs): one on the campus of Marshfield High School, the other located at North Bay Elementary School.
About the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation
The Cow Creek Band of the Umpqua Tribe of Indians has a long and proud history of giving to the communities in which they live and work. In 1997 the Tribe formalized this tradition of philanthropy by establishing a grant making Foundation. The Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation, is a private, independent foundation, representing the Tribe, and not to be confused with one of the Tribe’s many economic development endeavors, the Seven Feathers Resort.
Each year the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation makes grants to eligible non-profit organizations in communities in Coos, Deschutes, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, and Lane counties.
Since its beginning, the Cow Creek Foundation has awarded more than $20 million dollars in grants to community non-profit organizations in the seven-county homeland territory.
