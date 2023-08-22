Grant
Metro Creative Connection

In Spring 2023, the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation awarded $928,991 to 85 nonprofits in Southwestern Oregon, the largest amount of funding awarded in one cycle by the foundation.

Carma Mornarich, CCUIF’s Executive Director, had this to say, “Being able to assist even more non-profits than usual… fills us with gratitude. The work of nonprofit organizations is tireless, and highly important to our communities… Families, youth, education, shelter, food is what we’re about. Cow Creek are a giving people and a generous Tribe. We’re so pleased to partner in this effort with dedicated and professional nonprofit organizations to better Southwestern Oregon.”

