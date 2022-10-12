A contractor for the Coos Bay-North Bend Water Board will excavate on North Empire Boulevard between Newmark Avenue and Schetter Avenue for replacement of a water main. The work began October 10 and will continue through October 27.
Newmark Avenue between South Empire Boulevard and Mill Street, and North Empire Boulevard between Newmark and Schetter Avenues will be closed for the duration of the project. The water board requests that citizens use alternate routes during this project to promote safety and avoid travel delays.
