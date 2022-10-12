City Roadwork
By Lou Sennick

A contractor for the Coos Bay-North Bend Water Board will excavate on North Empire Boulevard between Newmark Avenue and Schetter Avenue for replacement of a water main. The work began October 10 and will continue through October 27. 

Newmark Avenue between South Empire Boulevard and Mill Street, and North Empire Boulevard between Newmark and Schetter Avenues will be closed for the duration of the project. The water board requests that citizens use alternate routes during this project to promote safety and avoid travel delays.  

0
0
1
0
0





Online Poll

What is your costume choice for Halloween?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments