Coos Bay-North Bend Water Board logo

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

During this week, the Coos Bay-North Bend Water Board crews will begin routine maintenance flushing of water lines within its distribution system in Coos Bay.

Flushing of water lines will be from Date Street south to the Millington area and Ocean Boulevard east to Catching Slough area.



0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

What do you enjoy most about the Superbowl?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments