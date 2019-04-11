COOS COUNTY — The National Weather Service updated its flood warning from moderate to minor flooding along the Coquille River in Coos County.
At 11:30 a.m. Thursday, the alert stated the water level was approximately at 22.1 feet still above the flood stage of 21 feet.
Coos County Emergency Program Manager Mike Murphy said while the water is receding drivers should still take necessary precautions driving through open roadways as there could be unseen road damage.
Once the flooding goes down, which is expected to happen late Thursday night, Murphy said the county will do an assessment of potential damages to its roadways.
According to the alert, people traveling in low-lying areas should avoid flooded areas or roads as the water may still be deeper than it appears.
For additional information and latest updates, visit the National Weather Service’s website at www.weather.gov/medford.
The flood warning will remain in effect until April 12 at 10:56 a.m.