During the week beginning January 24 and January 31, 2022 the Coos Bay-North Bend Water Board crews will continue routine maintenance flushing of water lines within its distribution system in Coos Bay and North Bend. Flushing of water lines will be from Connecticut south to Newmark Street and Brussells/Pony Creek Road east to Broadway Street; and from Newmark Avenue south to Ocean Boulevard and Madison Street east to Woodland.
Flushing will begin in the morning each day about 7:30 a.m. and end at approximately 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. In some locations, flushing may begin earlier in the morning and end earlier in the afternoon.
Customers within the affected areas may experience periods of reduced pressure and may notice a discoloration of the water during these flushing periods. Customers should avoid doing laundry if their water appears discolored. If the discoloration does not clear up promptly, please notify the Water Board
at (541) 267-3128.
