The Coos Bay-North Bend Water Board will begin routine maintenance flushing water lines within its distribution system in Coos Bay the week of Jan. 11.
Flushing of water lines will be from Ocean Boulevard east to Front Street, north to Cedar Avenue and south to Hall Avenue.
Flushing will begin in the morning each day about 7:30 a.m. and end at approximately 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. In some locations, flushing may begin earlier in the morning and end earlier in the afternoon.
Customers within the affected areas may experience periods of reduced pressure and may notice a discoloration of the water during the flushing periods. Customers should avoid doing laundry if their water appears discolored. If the discoloration does not clear up promptly, please notify the water board at 541-267-3128.
