The Coos Bay-North Bend Water Board customer lobby and drive-thru will be closed for customer and employee safety upgrades until approximately July 29.
During the lobby closure, customers will be able to access customer service representatives at the Water Board Service Center in the eastern entryway door opposite the main lobby to make payments or for any customer account maintenance needs. The location of the temporary entrance will be clearly marked. Service center hours will remain Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Customers will also be able to make payments or service their accounts by calling the office at (541) 267-3128 or by accessing their website www.cbnbh2o.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In