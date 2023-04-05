Coos Bay-North Bend Water Board logo

Effective July 1, the Coos Bay-North Bend Water Board will discontinue delivery of door hanger notifications for those customers who become eligible for cut off for non-pay. Notification will instead be delivered through automated phone call, text message, and/or e-mail.

The water board encourages all customers to ensure that they have the most up to date customer contact information so future contact will be quick and easy. Customers can ensure their information is up to date by calling the water board at (541) 267-3128 and talking to one of their customer service representatives or by e-mailing the most up to date contact information to customer_service@cbnbh2o.com. When e-mailing the updated information, please attach your account number and address for reference.

