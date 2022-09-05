Watching its chicks

A snowy plover watches over its chicks. 

 Photos courtesy of Roy Lowe

Snowy plovers are a rare shorebird species that live on Oregon beaches. These fluffy little birds blend in with their surroundings and can be hard to spot. Just few decades ago these birds almost disappeared for good.

The populations of the Western Snowy Plover have made a comeback thanks to a coordinated effort by biologists, volunteers and educated beachgoers up and down the Oregon Coast.

Fighting for the snowy plover
Dave Lauten and Kathy Catelein have been working together to save the snowy plover, which has started to rebound.
