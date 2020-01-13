COOS COUNTY — Over the weekend, hundreds of people traveled to the Oregon Coast to view large breaking waves and some of the highest tides of the year. Wave heights on a number of beaches were expected to be up to 28 to 32 feet.
Last week, the National Weather Service issued a high surf warning for south central Oregon Coast and Curry County from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday. The advisory urged people take precautions as hazardous conditions were likely to be present throughout most of the coastline.
A number of community members interested in seeing the waves watched from observation decks at both the Cape Arago State Park and Shore Acres State Park on Saturday afternoon.
Sara Miller, of Coos Bay, was among the dozens of people and families who watched the waves over the weekend at Cape Arago. Miller said she brought her family as a way to show her children not only the beauty of the waves, but to teach them about how dangerous they could be.
Hundreds of people flocked to Shore Acres around noon on Saturday at high tide, making the parking lot reminiscent of the backups at the recently concluded holiday lights show.
Dozens of people lined the South Jetty Park in Bandon on Saturday during high tide to watch the surf, which looked like snow in some areas from the heavy foam. This scene was repeated all the way up the coast, as people posted their photos and videos on social media.
You have free articles remaining.
With large breaking waves still present, the National Weather Service extended its high surf advisory until 10 a.m. Monday on all west and northwest facing beaches. The waves are expected to drop to around 18-feet and will continue to create hazardous conditions along and within the surf zones, according the advisory.
The heavy surf and highest tides of the year this weekend combined to make Bandon's South Jetty look covered in snow from the sea foam. Huge l…
Officials are warning people to stay away from the surf zone and off jetties as well as reminding folks that during these advisories large waves could inundate beaches and low lying shorelines. As a result of the high surf, Sunset Bay State Park was closed on Saturday and access was limited as debris washed ashore creating hazardous conditions.
On the northern Oregon coast, a 7-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy lost their lives when they and their father were dragged out into the surf at Cape Falcon south of Cannon Beach. The father survived.
For more information on the high surf warning and ways to take precautionary actions, visit www.weather.gov/Medford.
Hundreds of people traveled to the Oregon Coast to view large breaking waves and some of the highest tides of the year.