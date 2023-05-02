When vehicles collide with wildlife it’s bad for drivers and for animals.
Almost 6,000 drivers in Oregon are involved in a collision with a deer, elk, bear or other wildlife species every year.
A new Watch for Wildlife license plate became available for purchase on May, 4 2022 to help raise awareness about the issue and provide funds for safe wildlife crossings. Since its unveiling last year, more than 13,000 plates have been sold.
“Wildlife and habitat connectivity and safe wildlife passage are a priority for the Oregon Wildlife Foundation, so having a source of funding for that is exceptionally important,” Tim Greseth
Executive Director of the Oregon Wildlife Foundation.
The Oregon Wildlife Foundation recently announced that funding raised from the license plates would go to two upcoming projects – including one on the Oregon Coast. The wildlife foundation has been working with a variety of governmental agencies, including the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management, to design the projects.
The Highway 101 Coastal Marten crossing initiative is being formed to help protect Oregon’s coastal population of marten. The threatened species’ habitat occurs along the Oregon coastline from the Cape Perpetua area to the North Spit of Coos Bay. The populations of this creature along the Oregon Coast is particularly small. "In a small population, every loss is significant,” Greseth said.
Only 71 adults exist in two distinct sub-populations, which are separated by the Umpqua River. Because there are so few of these animals, experts said every individual is critically important to the species’ continued existence.
“Each of these sub-populations has about 30 animals in them, so if we are losing animals in this area from vehicle strikes it will have really bad consequences for the persistence of that population,”
said Michele Zwartjes, Field Supervisor, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service in Newport.
Although historical trapping, habitat loss, and predation are primarily responsible for the marten’s steep decline, mortality from vehicle strikes is a significant source of mortality to the central coastal Oregon population.
The coastal marten project is still in the design stage, but the overall goal of this project will be to reduce vehicle-related mortality of coastal martens by improving or creating road crossings in areas of marten activity.
“A variety of other species will benefit from these crossings as well,” Zwartjes said.
The second project being funded by Watch for Wildlife license plate purchases is set to take place in Central Oregon. The Bend to Suttle Lake Highway 20 Wildlife Passage Initiative aims to improve wildlife passage and motorist safety along Highway 20. The Oregon Department of Transportation estimates between 350 and 600 mule deer and elk are killed every year by vehicle strikes along this stretch of highway – the highest density of deer and elk wildlife-vehicle collisions in the entire state.
Oregon Wildlife Foundation will contribute $50,000 to the project to help pay for a qualified firm to conduct a feasibility study of the target highway corridor and conceptual designs for wildlife crossings including an overpass at Indian Ford near Black Butte.
The Watch for Wildlife license plate is available for purchase at all DMV locations in Oregon. For more information about Oregon specialty license plates and how to purchase a Watch for Wildlife plate, visit www.oregon.gov/odot/dmv.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In