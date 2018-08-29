COOS BAY — The City of Coos Bay will be installing a new sewer line along Fulton Avenue and South Marple from Aug. 29-30 as part of the ongoing Wastewater Treatment Plant No. 2 construction.
Due to safety concerns, the city has authorized a temporary road closure in the construction area. The contractor will be working with local residents to ensure access to homes. Access to Lighthouse Market will remain open.
Drivers and pedestrians are advised to exercise caution within the construction zone and detour area. For more information, contact Jan Kerbo at 541-269-1181 ext. 2206.