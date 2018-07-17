COOS BAY -- Wastewater Treatment Plant No. 1 was serviced last week, since the inspection the city has noticed a high level of fecal coliform counts in its wastewater.
While the organisms are generally harmless to humans, the Oregon Department of Agriculture shut down the harvesting of oysters in the bay on Monday. Further testing done by the treatment plant on Tuesday showed that coliform counts were at an acceptable level, and ODA has reopened oyster harvesting.
“We reopened it today based on the most recent results that we’ve heard. However, we know that they are taking more tests, and don’t know the results of those tests yet,” Judy Dowell with the Oregon Department of Agriculture said.
Fecal coliform is used as an indicator organism that test the effectiveness of the effluent disinfection in a wastewater treatment plant.
“We test for fecal coliform bacteria, it’s a test we have to do for our permit,” city engineer Jenifer Wirsing said.
The city isn’t sure if the cause of the increase in fecal coliforms is a result of last week’s maintenance. The plant is equipped with two clarifier units, and one was taken down for the inspection and repair of an isolation valve.
“We took down the secondary clarifier a week and a half ago. That’s a major component in our treatment process… Our influent is run through the headwork where some of the large solids are removed. Then it goes to the primary clarifier where more solids are removed,” Wirsing said.
Wastewater is then transported to the aeration basin where microbes clean the water. Water goes from there to the secondary clarifier, after which the wastewater is put into the bay. Maintenance on the secondary clarifier has been completed, and the system has been brought back online.
According to Wirsing the microbes were startled in some way by the maintenance being done, and were not cleaning the water as well.
“Unfortunately the plant and the bugs were not happy, and as a result it was not effectively removing fecal coliform,” Wirsing said.
The city has been testing extra samples of the wastewater to understand why this happened and how soon the plant will back to normal. Chlorine dosage has been increased as a means of combating the issue.
“After some time with the secondary clarifier online will help the plant get stable again. It’s working through the process, and our fecal counts are coming down,” Wirsing said.
Upgrades to the treatment plant No. 1 are scheduled to occur in the next few years. The upgrade will employ a new chemical treatment process as well as another secondary clarifier.