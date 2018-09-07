COOS BAY — Coos Bay’s Waste Water Treatment Plant 1 experienced a chlorine leak Wednesday afternoon, when a valve that administers a chlorine neutralizing chemical broke.
As a result of the failure, water with higher amounts of chlorine than permitted found its way into the bay. The maximum amount of chlorine allowed in water discharged into the bay is 0.006 parts per million. According to Waste Water Treatment Plant 1 manager John Waynetska, when the problem was discovered water going into the bay 0.52 parts per million of chlorine.
“When the lab results came back we saw that there was a high residual. They went out to investigate and after a few minutes they discovered the broken valve,” engineer for the city of Coos Bay Jennifer Wirsing said.
Within less than two hours of noticing that the valve had failed, the treatment plant had brought the levels down to 0.002 parts per million, well below below the maximum level.
It is uncertain how much chlorinated water found its way into the bay, but since valves and pumps are checked regularly, it’s not believed to be a harmful amount.
“As to the amount, it’s unclear. However, we know it did not last for very long. We test every day in the morning, and the lab results came back two hours later when we noticed the problem. We had tested the day before and it was fine,” Wirsing said.
Effluent is treated with chlorine to kill bacteria. Once the treatment process is over the effluent is mixed with sodium bisulfite, which eliminates the chlorine. There are two valves that administer sodium bisulfite, and they alternate hourly. Now that one valve is broken the second is taking the entire workload.
“We pump chlorine into what they call the chlorine contact basin. One of the valves in the pumping system failed, and as a result one of those the bisulfite did not get to the chlorine disinfected water, so it just went out into the bay,” Wirsing said.
Both of the valves will be replaced as a result of this failure, since they are the same age.
“Just because they’re all kind of the same age we figure it was best to replace both valves. The cost is less than $5,000,” Wirsing said.
The city is working currently on designs for an upgraded waste water system at treatment plant 1. It still is yet to be decided whether or not the upgraded system will continue to treat with chlorine, or if it will be switched to an ultra violet treatment system. The new Waste Water Treatment Plant 2, which is close to completion will be using a UV system. A hybrid of UV and chlorine systems is also being discussed.
“There are several options for disinfect systems. Chlorine is actually a very accepted way to disinfect. Not all plants that get upgraded go to UV. There are several options for the city to choose, and we also want the Department of Environmental Quality’s opinion,” Wirsing said