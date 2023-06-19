Washed Ashore
Contributed photo

Washed Ashore is visiting the Coos Bay Public Library for a special undersea adventure Thursday, June 22 at 2 p.m.  Participants ages 4-12 and a parent or caregiver are invited to learn more about the weird and wonderful ocean and will create a dancing jellyfish fidget toy using earth friendly material. The program is being offered in conjunction with the Coos Bay Public Library’s Summer Reading Program and coincides with a Washed Ashore installation currently on display at the library.

Based in Bandon, Washed Ashore is an organization dedicated to building and exhibiting aesthetically powerful art to educate a global audience about plastic pollution in the ocean and waterways and to spark positive changes in consumer habits.  Sculptures created by Washed Ashore can be seen throughout the Oregon South Coast. Visit https://www.washedashore.org for more information.

