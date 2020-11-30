With cold weather anticipated Monday night and Tuesday night, the Devereux Center announced it will open its warming center.
The warming center will be open from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. both days to give the homeless and anyone else the opportunity to get out the cold. By city ordinance, the warming center is allowed to open when temperatures are predicted to be 36 degrees or colder. On both nights, staff at the center will offer a hot meal, hot beverages and a safe place to stay warm.
The warming center is located in the lower level of the Devereux Center, 1200 Newmark Ave.
Donations are always welcome to assist the Devereux Center. They are currently in need of hot cocoa, coffee creamer, tuna, peanut butter, snacks (like crackers, chips and store purchased cookies), hats, gloves and rain gear. Monetary donations are always welcome and can be made through Facebook or at www.thedevereuxcenter.org.
