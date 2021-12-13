Warming Center

Nancy Devereux Center Executive Director Tara Johnson goes through food supplies for the Warming Center on Tuesday, Oct. 29, as staff and volunteers prepare to open again that night. The Warming Center has saved lives in its previous three years of being in operation. Already, Johnson said some homeless have shown up with purple fingers as the weather starts to change.

 JILLIAN WARD The World

The Devereux Warming Center will be open Monday, December 13 from 6pm to 8am AND December 14 from 6pm to 8am.  If you encounter someone who is cold and/or in need of food/shelter, please direct them to The Devereux Center at 1200 Newmark Ave (the "Y" in Empire) in the lower level.  

We offer a warm, dry, safe place to spend the night, an evening meal and coffee/hot apple cider/hot cocoa.  

Please feel free to call the Center at 541-888-3202 for more information or to make arrangements for a donation. We want to acknowledge and thank Oregon Coast Community Action for their support in helping offset our operating expenses. 

