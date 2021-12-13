The Devereux Warming Center will be open Monday, December 13 from 6pm to 8am AND December 14 from 6pm to 8am. If you encounter someone who is cold and/or in need of food/shelter, please direct them to The Devereux Center at 1200 Newmark Ave (the "Y" in Empire) in the lower level.
We offer a warm, dry, safe place to spend the night, an evening meal and coffee/hot apple cider/hot cocoa.
Please feel free to call the Center at 541-888-3202 for more information or to make arrangements for a donation. We want to acknowledge and thank Oregon Coast Community Action for their support in helping offset our operating expenses.
