Steelhead

Research by Oregon State University showed that the number of steelhead trout in a Southern Oregon stream system did not drop after a wildfire raised temperatures in the water.

 Contributed photo

The number of trout in a southern Oregon stream system showed no decline one year after a fire burned almost the entire watershed, including riparian zone trees that had helped maintain optimal stream temperatures for the cold-water fish.

The research by Oregon State University sheds light on the ability of steelhead, cutthroat and rainbow trout to endure the higher water temperatures expected to accompany climate change and its manifestations, including increased frequency, extent and severity of wildfires.

