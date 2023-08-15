On July 31 around 2:58 p.m., Coos County Dispatch received a 911 call reporting an ongoing domestic disturbance at a residence on Harmony Road in Coos Bay. Deputy J. Vinyard immediately responded to the home.
Upon arrival, Deputy Vinyard learned that the suspect, William Sandusky (46), was in a shed on the property and had an active Coos County warrant for his arrest. Deputy Vinyard made contact with Sandusky in the shed. Sandusky was up in a loft-style section, and upon contact, he jumped down and ran away from Deputy Vinyard.
