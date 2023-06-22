Kyle R. Thompson

Kyle R. Thompson

 Coos County Sheriff’s Office

On June 22, 2023, at 10:37 a.m. Chief Cory Dhillon received information from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center of Kyle R. Thompson’s (33) whereabouts. Bandon Police have been searching for Kyle as he has valid warrants for his arrest and has also committed new crimes.

Chief Dhillon located Kyle and his vehicle, a black Dodge Caliber, and attempted to conduct a traffic stop with it. Kyle failed to yield and accelerated, driving down 11th Street toward Rosa Road. Chief Dhillon initiated a pursuit and continued chasing the vehicle down Rosa Road at speeds of 80 mph.

