Coquille Police Chief Scott Sanders accepts a $2,500 donation from Walmart Store Manager Travis Shelton for the Shop wth Heroes program.

The Coquille Police Department is proud to announce that planning has begun for the upcoming Shop with Heroes event. The event will take place Saturday, December 16. This is a wonderful event that helps impoverished children within our community. Last year over 130 children were able to participate and go shopping with a hero at the Coos Bay Walmart.

Last month, Chief Sanders met with Travis Shelton, store manager for the Coos Bay Walmart, and was presented with a check for the upcoming Shop with Heroes. The Coquille Police Department received $2,500 from Walmart for the event. We are very appreciative of this generous donation.

