The Coquille Police Department is proud to announce that planning has begun for the upcoming Shop with Heroes event. The event will take place Saturday, December 16. This is a wonderful event that helps impoverished children within our community. Last year over 130 children were able to participate and go shopping with a hero at the Coos Bay Walmart.
Last month, Chief Sanders met with Travis Shelton, store manager for the Coos Bay Walmart, and was presented with a check for the upcoming Shop with Heroes. The Coquille Police Department received $2,500 from Walmart for the event. We are very appreciative of this generous donation.
