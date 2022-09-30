The names were everywhere Saturday as hundreds of people gathered to bring suicide out of the darkness.
Vance, Tucker, Mike, Ryan, Kay Lynn, Ian, Rudy and on and on. Every name was someone remembered by a loved one after they took their own life.
And during Suicide Prevention Month, those left behind along came together to remember their loved one and to work to stop suicides in the future.
The Our of the Darkness Walk hosted by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention was an effort to shine the light on a major problem in Oregon, one of the worst states in the nation for suicides.
It was also an opportunity to raise money for the AFSP, almost all that will be kept in Coos County to continue suicide prevention efforts at home.
"We work to save lives and to bring hope," said Erin Weldon, the Oregon area director for the AFSP. "We work to create a culture and a community where it's safe to talk about mental health and a culture of compassion where it's OK to ask for help."
Weldon was one of a half dozen speakers who talked about suicide and the work being done to slow it during the event, which started locally in 2018.
"All of our programs are free,"Weldon said. "AFSP wants to fund research so you can bring it back here and save lives."
Weldon said one of the biggest accomplishments of the AFSP was the recent unveiling of 988, the new Suicide Prevention Hotline. A hotline has existed for years, but creating an easy to remember, nationwide number is something AFSP has urged for many years.
Weldon said she came to Coos Bay to participate in the walk because the local event has become one of the top ones in the state.
"We do these walks throughout the state," she said. "Coos County has more community sponsors than any other walk. This is a community coming together to make change."
Lance Nelson, the chapter president for AFSP in Coos County, said seeing the turnout was a strong message to those struggling. He said even at the walk, there were likely those considering harming themselves.
"If you have a struggle, look around," Nelson said. "You are truly, truly not alone."
Nelson said the goal of the Out of the Darkness Walk was to raise $27,000 and before the event even started, more than $35,000 was raised.
After hearing from speakers and watching an emotional bead ceremony, the walkers left Mingus Park, moving through downtown Coos Bay before returning to the park.
The goal in taking the event downtown, always moving against traffic, was to bring the scourge of suicide out of the darkness in an effort to save lives.
