The names were everywhere Saturday as hundreds of people gathered to bring suicide out of the darkness.

Vance, Tucker, Mike, Ryan, Kay Lynn, Ian, Rudy and on and on. Every name was someone remembered by a loved one after they took their own life.

0
0
0
1
0



Online Poll

Are you happy to see the cooler weather and the change of season?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments