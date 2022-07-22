Pacific Pregnancy Clinic’s 33rd annual fundraising Walk for Life will be held on August 2 at the clinic, 1250 Thompson Road, Coos Bay.

Registration begins at 5 p.m. with the Walk kicking off at 5:30 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

What are your favorite things to do during the Dog Days of Summer?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments