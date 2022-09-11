It is the No. 1 cause of death for people ages 10 to 24 and in the top causes of death for all people in the United States, yet most people prefer to ignore it.
But this month, volunteers in Coos County are working to bring it into the light and to raise funds to slow it down in the future.
What is it? Suicide, the taking of one's own life. Suicide has been a problem forever, but it has grown into a plague in Oregon and Coos County in recent years. That's something Lance Nelson hopes to stop.
The Oregon chapter president of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Nelson said September will be a busy month in the effort to slow down suicide. This week is Suicide Prevention Week and September is Suicide Prevention Month.
So how big of a problem is suicide in Coos County. It's worse than most would expect.
"What we know is Oregon is one of the worst states for suicide," Nelson said. "In Oregon, Coos County is one of the worst counties."
The question many try to answer is why?
"It's a very complicated scenario there," Nelson said. "We know that rural areas are typically worse. We know that areas that are lower economically are worse. We know areas with high firearm ownership are worse, and we now areas with lower mental health services all contribute."
Nelson was quick to reassure he was not opposed to gun ownership, but he said the use of guns during suicide attempts are almost always successful, which does play a role in the high numbers.
"We know if we can extend the timeframe from their suicidal thought to the time they can act on it, that thought dissipates," Nelson said.
Nelson said one thing that surprises most people is those at greatest risk for suicide are older Americans, usually over the age 65.
"Physical illness is a huge factor for Coos County," he said. "We have an elderly population that has difficulty affording healthcare and difficulty accessing pain management. All of that leads to a perfect storm."
While those factors all play a role, there are other issues that impact those who consider taking their own lives.
"I'd be remiss not link our suicide issues to our substance abuse issue," Nelson said. "The vast majority of people who attempt suicide are under the influence of something that lowers their inhibition."
While suicide is a major concern in Coos County, there are things people can do to help.
"Look for warning signs," Nelson said. "It's super important to start connecting with others, especially coming out of the pandemic. Take threats seriously and reach out for professional assistance. Typically, if someone says I'm going to end it, I don't want to wake up, it's a cry for help. Most people who are suicidal say something."
If you have a loved one who is threatening suicide, Nelson said you can always call for help. In Oregon, calling 988 goes directly to the Suicide Prevention Hotline. A call to any mental health provider, a hospital or even the police could also make a difference.
"Every mental health clinic I know of in Coos County deals with a suicidal person at that moment," Nelson said. "They don't say make an appointment."
Another way the community can help is through the Out of the Darkness Walk, which will be held in downtown Coos Bay at 10 a.m., Saturday, September 24. While the walk is a fundraiser for the AFSP, Nelson said it is free to participate in.
"We try to keep as much of the money we raise in Coos County in Coos County," he said. "We have 10 different educational programs we can present for free to anyone in Coos County."
The programs are made for age groups and other differences to showcase what individuals can do if they have suicidal thoughts and how loved ones can intervene.
"There's a huge effort on educating the public," Nelson said. "None of them are big, scary, hours-lone presentations. They take about 45 minutes."
Other programs the local chapter offers are loss and healing support groups to help those who lost a loved one to suicide. Nelson said it is not uncommon for someone who lost a loved to feel such guilt they turn to suicide themselves.
"It's a unique form of grieving," he said. "It carries the stigma, it carries the guilt. I should have seen something, I should have done something."
Participating in the Out of the Darkness Walk is powerful, Nelson said, because it shows people they aren't alone.
"I think the most powerful thing about the walk is you show up and there's hundreds of people impacted by suicide," Nelson said. "You instantly feel that connection when you thought to were alone."
And it is helping, although there is a lot of work to do.
'Coos County has done a lot over the last four to five years to work to stop suicide," Nelson said. "We have done a lot across the community to increase our suicide prevention efforts."
Throughout Suicide Prevention Month there are opportunities to support the AFSP. Nelson said beginning today, there will be an online auction with items donated by more than 30 local businesses. Then on September 24, the Out of the Darkness Walk is scheduled.
To learn more or to sign up for the walk, visit afsp.org/cooscounty
