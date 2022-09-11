Out of the Darkness
Buy Now

Hundreds of people gather at Mingus Park in Coos Bay for the Out of the Darkness Suicide Awareness Walk.

 File photo

It is the No. 1 cause of death for people ages 10 to 24 and in the top causes of death for all people in the United States, yet most people prefer to ignore it.

But this month, volunteers in Coos County are working to bring it into the light and to raise funds to slow it down in the future.

0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

With fall right around the corner, is it too early for Pumpkin Spice?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments