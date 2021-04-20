Voter registration deadline approaching

The Special District Election in Coos County will be held on May 18. Ballots will be mailed to all active, registered voters on April 29. Voters should receive their ballots between April 30 and May 6.
Military, overseas and out of state ballots are mailed earlier. If voters in Coos County have not received their ballot in the mail by Thursday, May 6, they should contact the Coos County Elections Office.
For voters new to Oregon, you must have your voter registration card postmarked or submitted to the Coos County Elections Office no later than April 27 to be eligible to vote in the May 18 election. Updates to existing Oregon registrations will be processed through Election Day.
County Clerk Debbie Heller also stressed that ballots are not forwarded by the post office, so if a voter has moved or changed a mailing address, they must complete a new registration form to update their address. This may be done online at www.oregonvotes.gov or by completing a new registration card and returning it to the Election office.
Voters no longer have to pay postage to return their ballot by mail.
The postage to return a Coos County ballot for this and future elections is being paid for by the state. Additionally, voters may choose to drop their ballot off at one of the new permanent outside drop site locations which are now available 24 hours/7 days a week beginning April 29th. The list of available drop site locations is listed at https://www.co.coos.or.us/clerk/page/ballot-drop-site-locations and will also be printed on the ballot. Please note that the drop site locations in the following cities are new outside locations; Bandon City Library, Lakeside City Hall, Myrtle Point City Hall, North Bend City Library and Powers City Hall.
An elector may verify that their ballot has been received by the election office through the Oregon Secretary of State’s website at www.oregonvotes.gov/myvote. Electors may also register or update their registration through this site.
A public certification and demonstration of ballot programming and tabulation will be held on Monday, May 10, at 9 a.m. in the Elections Office at the Courthouse in Coquille.
The first report will be available shortly after 8 p.m. Election Day, with the final unofficial report when the tabulation is complete for the night approximately 11 p.m.
These reports are available on the Coos County website at https://www.co.coos.or.us/.
