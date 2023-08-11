A local volunteer group is looking for power in numbers to keep Oregon’s Bay Area beautiful.
The Oregon Bay Area Beautification group hosts a volunteer cleanup each month.
“We are a volunteer-based organization and our focus is to beautify this area,” said OBAB board member Beth Chu.
Participants can help by volunteering to complete tasks such as picking up litter, pulling weeds and removing invasive plants at a different area each month.
“We try to get as many volunteers as we can to come to different areas of Coos Bay and North Bend and make it more beautiful,” board member Penny Moloso said.
The nonprofit group hosts a second Saturday cleanup every month excluding December. The next event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 12 in collaboration with the Coos Bay Parks Department to spruce up the Boardwalk along Highway 101.
The local nonprofit board members said their group has become friends united through a common mission.
Megan Schow is the latest board member to get involved.
“I grew up here. When I moved back not quite a year ago I was really shocked to see the state of some of our parks and downtown,” she said. “It had been about eight years since I’d come back to visit, so I was just disappointed.”
When Schow found out about Oregon Bay Area Beautification group, it gave her a renewed hope for the area. The first event she volunteered at in March attracted almost one hundred volunteers.
“When we first started this whole thing, we never dreamed about how it would be so community-building,” OBAB board member Chu said.
Participating in the volunteer projects can be a good way to make new friends and improve mental health by doing service work and getting out in nature, the board members said.
“You work alongside people that are like-minded. You may disagree politically, but you agree that this is a beautiful area and we need to help make the towns live up to the potential that they have,” Chu said.
The Oregon Bay Area Beautification projects are easy to participate in because volunteers can pick tasks they are comfortable with.
At only 2-hours each these projects also don’t require a big time commitment. Volunteers can participate even if they can’t stay the whole time.
“I would just say, come give it a try. You'll be amazed at how much you can get done,” Chu said.
The next Second Saturday cleanup will be held at an earlier time than previous events.
Sign-ins start at 9:30 a.m. and the cleanup takes place from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, August 12.
This family-friendly volunteer event will involve blackberry removal, weed-eating, scotch broom pulling, and trash cleanup. Youth under 18 need to have a release form signed by a parent/guardian and children 14 and under will need adult supervision.
Volunteers are asked to come prepared with appropriate clothing and shoes for working in brush, mud and water and can bring work gloves, cutting tools for invasive briars/scotch broom, trash grabbers if they have them as well as sunscreen and water. Trash bags and disposal will be provided.
For more information, email oregonbayareabeautification@gmail.com or visit the Oregon Bay Area Beautification Facebook page.
