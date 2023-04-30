A group of volunteers lined up along the Bog Trail, tools in hand, just outside Sunset Bay Campground on Saturday April 22. They clipped and trimmed plants spreading onto the walkway, raked up leaves and branches and threw debris away from the trail.
The volunteers were taking place in a Trailkeepers of Oregon Earth Day event. It’s just one of many trail events the organization puts on during the Spring and Summer seasons in Coos Bay and throughout the State of Oregon.
“It’s nice to do something good for the earth on Earth Day,” said Marty O’Brien-Sheldon, as volunteers gathered for the event. “Why don’t we all say what is our favorite thing that the earth offers us?”
Volunteers didn’t bat an eyelash before sharing what they appreciated about the earth. Their answers varied from the ocean, deer, and wildflowers to “all of the amazing fruits and vegetables that the earth provides,” as well as trails for hiking and hearing the birds sing.
Trailkeepers of Oregon is a nonprofit who's mission is to protect and enhance the Oregon hiking experience through stewardship, advocacy, outreach, and education. At the heart of this work are people who love trails and want to be a part of the community that cares for them.
Before embarking on the trail work, Trailkeeper volunteer organizer O’Brien-Sheldon went over tool and trail safety. She also acknowledged that it is Native American’s land that volunteers were treading on. The volunteer coordinator also made efforts to make everyone feel safe and included.
Once they were out on the trail, volunteers quickly got to work with their clippers, loppers, rakes and pitch forks. They spread out along the trail as they worked, communicating with each other about what they were doing and getting to know each other.
Randy and Denice Bradbury are not strangers to volunteer work. In fact, they were near the end of a two-month stint as volunteer hosts at Shore Acres.
The couple said they saw a flier about the Trailkeepers of Oregon and wanted to contribute.
“Rangers and the paid staff can’t do it all on their own. All of the natural areas in Oregon rely on volunteers – so we have to help them out. It’s a huge job,” Denice said.
“And, we are big hikers,” Randy said.
“We hike at least twice a week, and we love it when the trails are kept in good shape. So it’s nice to contribute,” he said.
The couple said they also think Charleston and Shore Acres is a magical area. It’s one of their favorite spots on the entire Oregon Coast.
“We think the South Coast is really where it’s at. From Yachats south in my book has the most beautiful spots,” Denice said.
Anyone interested in volunteering, or who would like to learn more about The Trailkeepers of Oregon, can go to www.trailkeepersoforegon.org.
