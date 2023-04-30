Trailkeepers of Oregon Earth Day Event

 Courtesy photo

A group of volunteers lined up along the Bog Trail, tools in hand, just outside Sunset Bay Campground on Saturday April 22. They clipped and trimmed plants spreading onto the walkway, raked up leaves and branches and threw debris away from the trail.

The volunteers were taking place in a Trailkeepers of Oregon Earth Day event. It’s just one of many trail events the organization puts on during the Spring and Summer seasons in Coos Bay and throughout the State of Oregon.

