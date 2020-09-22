COOS BAY — The Bureau of Land Management invites volunteers to help restore the North Spit of Coos Bay as part of a National Public Lands Day event from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday Sept. 26.
Volunteers will pull noxious weeds, collect native seed and pick up litter along the roadway and in the dunes. Those interested in volunteering should meet near the end of Transpacific Lane on the North Spit. BLM employees will be onsite to greet and direct volunteers to the project location.
Precautions associated with COVID-19 prevention will be in place. Projects will be designed with social distancing in mind and there will be no tool sharing. Volunteers are welcome to bring their own tools. Per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Oregon state guidance, volunteers must wear a face covering when social distancing cannot be maintained. Volunteers should bring a face covering, water, sunscreen, hand sanitizer and wear appropriate clothing and footwear.
Those interested in volunteering are asked to RSVP to Eric Baxter at ebaxter@blm.gov or 541-751-4437.
Organized by the National Environmental Education Foundation, National Public Lands Day is the largest single-day volunteer public lands improvement event in the nation. Events are held the fourth Saturday in September every year and involve hundreds of thousands of volunteers nationwide who help clean up and restore public lands and recreation sites.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In