Join the Bureau of Land Management for a fun-filled morning on Saturday, Sept. 24, at Bastendorff Beach to celebrate National Public Lands Day. National Public Lands Day is the largest single-day volunteer event for public lands in the nation.
Volunteers are needed to help the agency pick up trash, plant native seeds, and pull noxious weeds at the popular beach. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Those interested in volunteering should check-in at the middle parking lot at Bastendorff Beach, where BLM employees will direct volunteers to various project locations at the beach.
The BLM will also offer a Junior Ranger activity for youth attending the event. Staff from Oregon State Parks, Coos Watershed Association, and the Confederated Tribes of the Coos, Lower Umpqua, and Siuslaw Indians will be there to share natural and cultural information about the area.
Volunteers may bring tools and gloves, and should come prepared with water and sunscreen, and wear sturdy shoes and outdoor work clothes. The BLM will provide tools and safety equipment, as well as light refreshments.
As a thank you, each volunteer will receive a voucher good for a fee-free day at a federal public lands site that is valid until September 30, 2023.
This year’s event at Bastendorff Beach is made possible because of the support of many local entities, including Oregon State Parks, Coos Watershed Association, Confederated Tribes of the Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians, Bandon High School, and Coquille High School.
