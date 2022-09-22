Volunteers needed

Join the Bureau of Land Management for a fun-filled morning on Saturday, Sept. 24, at Bastendorff Beach to celebrate National Public Lands Day. National Public Lands Day is the largest single-day volunteer event for public lands in the nation.

Volunteers are needed to help the agency pick up trash, plant native seeds, and pull noxious weeds at the popular beach. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Those interested in volunteering should check-in at the middle parking lot at Bastendorff Beach, where BLM employees will direct volunteers to various project locations at the beach.

