A growing grassroots effort to clean parks in Coos Bay and North Bend led to 41 volunteers picking up dozens of bags of trash Saturday.
Before the two hour cleanup at John Topits Park was completed, the volunteers filled an entire dumpster with trash and removed mounds of garbage from the park.
Beth Chu started the organization she calls Oregon Bay Area Beautification using a Facebook page to encourage others to help clean the parks in the area.
"I kind of had a crazy idea when I was postpartum," Chu said. "I started the idea and I managed to hook up with Penny Moloso. So Penny came in and we started doing things, and we did our first activity at Boynton Park. We had 17 volunteers."
A second event was held at Boynton Park before the group moved to Topits Park over the weekend, where 41 volunteers showed up and worked to clean up the park.
"I am so pleased," Chu said.
She said when she started one of the first people she spoke to is David Crandall, parks supervisor for the city of Coos Bay. On Saturday, Crandall was at Topits Park, picking up all the trash bags and working with volunteers. He said having volunteers help keep the parks clean is a godsend to his short-manned staff.
"It means the world to us," Crandall said. "We're very short-manned in the parks department. When we have volunteer groups come through, it helps. We have 14 parks in the city we have to take care of. It's important to do what we can when he have help. These volunteers make a world of difference."
Near the end of the cleanup, volunteers Brenda Jackson and Charlotte Hutt walked back to the entrance of the park pushing a shopping cart with three full bags trash. The women said they found the working shopping cart and the garbage deep in the park.
Hutt said she wanted to help out because she loves Topits Park.
"I walk the park all the time," she said. "I knew where I wanted to go."
Ben Chu joined the event with his children, with one helping pick up trash while he carried the other one. He said he fully supports the effort his wife started because he thinks the parks should be clean and beautiful for all to enjoy.
"I think it's just needed," Ben Chu said. "These parks are beautiful. Part of it's not having enough manpower or money to keep it up. I have kids, and I want them to be able to enjoy the parks and nature. We're trying to be good examples for them when they're young."
Ben Chu said seeing trash around the family's neighborhood led to the cleanup effort.
"We live in North Bend, and we'd go on a walk and see trash," he said. "So we got trash grabbers and picked up a whole bag there. So we decided why not see if others would like to help."
If you would like to help, follow Oregon Bay Area Beautification on Facebook. The group hopes to have cleanup efforts the second Saturday of each month at different locations in Coos Bay and North Bend.
