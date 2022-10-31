In many parts of the world, English ivy is known as a beautiful plant that quickly spreads, sometimes even covering entire buildings.

In Coos Bay, it’s an invasive plant that crowds out native plants. Despite its natural appeal, ivy simply isn’t good to have in the Bay Area. The same can be said for blackberries, which grow quickly and offer delicious fruit. But they don’t belong here.

