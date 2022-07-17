Cleaning up

Quentin and Amaya Collins joined their mom, Amanda Collins, and cleaned up trash at John Topits Park. 

Oregon Bay Area Beautification, in a partnership with the Coos Bay Parks Department, held its 2nd Saturday Clean up at John Topits Park last Saturday. More than 40 volunteers worked up a sweat and removed well over 10 yards of trash, painted the bathrooms, cleaned signage, repaired six benches and painted more. In addition, over a mile of trails were cleared with power blowers. 

OBAB invites the public to join them at their next 2nd Saturday event, where they will be helping to beautify the CASA ‘backyard’ area. Information can be found at https://www.facebook.com/groups/oregonbayareabeautification

