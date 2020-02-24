COOS COUNTY — Over the weekend, volunteers once again traveled to the Matson Creek Native Plant Nursery in Coos County to help heel-in thousands of native trees.
The nursery, which sits on 165-acres of land, serves as the Coos Watershed Association’s main source of native plants for all its restoration projects.
A volunteer heels western red cedar trees into a bed Saturday at the Coos Watershed Association's Matson Creek native plant nursery.
United Community Action Network AmeriCorps member and Coos Watershed outreach coordinator Robbie Grieco said volunteers planted about 4,500 native trees over a series of work parties which began on Feb. 17.
The bare-root trees, which were planted in loose soil on raised beds, will stay at the nursery for at least a year to allow them enough time to grow, said Grieco. Doing this will increase the trees' survival rate once they get replanted, he added.
The Coos Watershed Association works with private landowners as well as federal and state agencies to restore native habitats and natural resources within the Coos watershed.
According to the Coos Watershed Association’s website, the organization “is one of 90 watershed councils designated by local government across the state of Oregon and is approved by the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board to receive grants for watershed health projects.”
Anyone interested in assisting the Coos Watershed Association on future restoration projects or other volunteer activities can email them at volunteer@cooswatershed.org or call 541-888-5922.
