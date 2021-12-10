The COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on Bay Area Hospital in many ways, but one many might not realize is the pandemic forced the Bay Area Hospital Auxiliary to go dark.
Made up completely of volunteers, the auxiliary plays a key role in how the hospital works. In addition to running the hospital’s gift shop, auxiliary volunteers staff desks at the front entrance, the emergency room and family surgery. Those volunteers work nonstop to share information, offer a helping hand and often just listen to concerns of patients and their loved ones.
The auxiliary was allowed to start up again recently, but when they did, there was a big hole. Many of the men and women who had volunteered for years chose not to return.
“They do all kinds of things, but the biggest is information,” said Dolores Miller, volunteer services coordinator for the hospital. “They know this hospital like the back of their hand. They have such a vital role in the hospital. We really utilize them and need them.”
On Monday, a volunteer near the front door wheeled a patient out of the hospital after discharge before turning around and helping someone interviewing for a job find out where to go.
Virginia Stackpole is the president of the Bay Area Hospital Auxiliary, a nonprofit agency designed to help the hospital. She has volunteered for 12 years and loves giving her time to help the employees and patients.
So, Virginia, what does the auxiliary do?
“It is to help the hospital in any way,” she said.
“I believe it’s to help the people who come into the hospital. We don’t have to be here, so we can show some compassion,” added volunteer Cathy Hall.
“We have the time,” added volunteer David Rudisill. “The nurses and staff are very busy.”
Staying busy, feeling useful and making a difference has kept many of the volunteers coming back for years. Being told to stay home for a year and a half was something none of them want to experience again.
“It was horrible,” Stackpole said. “This is my home away from home. This is my family. It keeps me sane. It’s a great way to meet new people. Volunteering keeps you in regular contact with others and gives you a support system. Helping people generates happiness.”
For Rudisill, what he missed was pretty simple.
“I think I most missed feeling useful for 16 months,” he said.
Rudisill and Sharon Swartling have one of the most stressful volunteer jobs as they man the desk in the emergency room. With COVID still a threat, they admit there is often confusion and frustration among those who come in. And that makes their presence even more valuable.
“I think it’s stressful largely because visitors aren’t allowed in there,” Rudisill said. “Other than that, it’s roughly the same.”
The auxiliary volunteers are happy to be back at work, and they hope to be able to do even more for the hospital. One goal is to get enough volunteers, where the auxiliary members can help discharge patients ready to go home. But to get there would require more people willing to give a little time to help the hospital.
“We lost almost half our staff with the pandemic,” Stackpole said. “Many used the pandemic as an opportunity to retire.”
The four volunteers who met with The World said anyone who wants to give back a little is welcome to join their group. The only requirement is to have a willing heart and the ability to donate four hours a week to the auxiliary.
“Serving the community, that was my No. 1 goal,” Swartling said. “I love people and I wanted a position where I could interact with people a lot.”
The biggest benefit for volunteers is simply being helpful. Many people who come to the information desks are patients in need or loved one of patients who need information and often someone to listen.
“I like to just help and to be able to help members of the community,” Hall said. “It gives me a lot of joy. I worked from home for 40 years and to be able to get out is great. I get to know a lot of people by name. I see the same people every week.”
While helping is key, there are other benefits for volunteers. The hospital offers free lunch every shift, TB testing, free vaccines, discounts at the gift shop, access to the hospital’s gym, inclusion in social functions, and the best for many, reserved parking.
But more than anything, the volunteers have found new friends, other volunteers with similar interests who have improved their lives.
“There are a lot of widows here,” Stackpole said. “They have lost their spouses and are looking to improve their lives and stay useful. This is where they come and make friends. We are a family.”
Anyone who is interested in volunteering with the Bay Area Hospital Auxiliary can apply on the Bay Area Hospital website or can ask for paper applications at the main entrance to the hospital.
