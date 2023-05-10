The month of May is well known for the remembrance and memorials of our fallen service members, but May is also dedicated to National Preservation Month, also known as Historic Preservation Month. What better way to preserve local history and honor veterans then to join Oregon Bay Area Beautification (OBAB) at the Marshfield Pioneer Cemetery on Saturday, May 13, for some grounds-keeping maintenance. Nearly 100 Veterans and many Coos County forefathers are laid to rest at this cemetery.
Check in for volunteers begins at 12:30 p.m. inside the Marshfield High School Gymnasium, located at 750 Ingersoll Ave, Coos Bay. Cleanup is from 1pm-3pm, and you are welcome to help if only for a few minutes.
