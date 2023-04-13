Volunteers clean up homeless camps in North Bend

Dozens of volunteers with Oregon Bay Area Beautification helped clean up two North Bend city parks in January, concentrating on removing abandoned homeless camps.

Oregon Bay Area Beautification (OBAB) has a few cleanup partners in April. Please volunteer a couple hours of your time to help beautify our community.

April 22 - Invasive Removal - Scotchbroom Pull - Airport Property - West of Airport Heights Park - Noon-3 p.m.

