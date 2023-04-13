Oregon Bay Area Beautification (OBAB) has a few cleanup partners in April. Please volunteer a couple hours of your time to help beautify our community.
April 22 - Invasive Removal - Scotchbroom Pull - Airport Property - West of Airport Heights Park - Noon-3 p.m.
Meet at Colorado Loop and Arthur Street in North Bend. Two volunteer project entry points. Site 1: light-duty hand pull area at the end of Colorado Loop. Site 2: heavier effort with the use of pulling tools at the end of Airport Lane, past the BLM office. Please bring gloves, water, and pruning saws. Scotchbroom pulling tools will be provided.
April 29 - 101 Cleanup Brigade - Sign in 8 - 9 a.m. - Cleanup 9 a.m. - noon - Trash Parade 1 p.m.
Join the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce and OBAB at the Mill Casino Hotel & Resort for the Annual 101 Cleanup Brigade. Help clean up the Highway 101 corridor from North Bend Bridge to Bunker Hill. Lunch will be provided by the Mill Casino. Compete for the Trash Trophy and represent your school team - North Bend, Coos Bay or SWOCC. Bring gloves and trash grabbers if you have them. Volunteers 17 and under must be accompanied by an authorized adult. Register online at bit.ly/3JOqlNs
Oregon Bay Area Beautification (OBAB) is a registered and approved 501 (c) (3) organization EIN 92-1870726.
