NORTH BEND — Inland Point Retirement Center’s annual 12 Days of Christmas event is starting next week and volunteers are needed.
“We have been doing this for many years,” said Bernie Shipman, enrichment director for the center. “Some people from the community will come to sing to our residents or sit and do crafting. We’ve had groups sing like the Barber Shop and Sweet Adeline’s.”
The event runs Dec. 13 through Dec. 25 between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“Area residents are invited to donate their time and talents . . . to help make their Christmas season a delight,” read a press release from Inland Point. “Come read Christmas stories, perform music or spend time with residents while enjoying coffee and desserts.”
Shipman has seen residents benefit from the 12 Days of Christmas by having short stories read to them, receive help with puzzles, and enjoy crafts such as making cookies or activities that included going for walks.
“It’s very important to them,” she said. “It tells them that someone cares and hasn’t forgotten about them.”
To schedule a time to volunteer, call Inland Point at 541-756-0176.