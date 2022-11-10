OBAB cleanup

Volunteers with Oregon Bay Area Beautification will help clean up Marshfield Pioneer Cemetery.

 Contributed photo

Come spend a couple of hours with the Oregon Bay Area Beautification (OBAB) group and celebrate Veteran’s Day to help honor and beautify the nearly 100 Veterans and other burial plots in the historical Marshfield Pioneer Cemetery at the Marshfield High School. The 2nd Saturday cleanup will be on Saturday, November 12, the day after Veteran’s Day.

Volunteers will meet at the Marshfield High School, located at 750 Ingersoll Ave, Coos Bay, near the Cemetery Gate and sign in at 12:30 p.m. The clean up effort is from 1-3 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Are you ready for the snow and cold?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments