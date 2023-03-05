Topits Park

Topits Park

Come volunteer a couple of hours with the Oregon Bay Area Beautification (OBAB) group and the Coos Bay Parks Department to help beautify the parks in John Topits Park at Empire Lakes. The 2nd Saturday cleanup will be on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Volunteers will meet at the main entrance at 298 Hull St, Coos Bay and sign in at 12:30pm. The clean up effort is from 1-3pm.

This family friendly volunteer event will involve trash removal, invasive plant removal, repairing benches and painting - if weather permits, signage cleaning, leaf blowing paved trails. Please come prepared with appropriate clothing and shoes.



