Saturday cleanup 1.jpg

Come spend a couple of hours with the Oregon Bay Area Beautification group and the North Bend Parks Department to once again help beautify the parks north of town. The 2nd Saturday cleanup will be on Saturday, February 11.

Volunteers will meet at Ferry Road Park, located at 496 Park Ave., North Bend, and sign in at 12:30 p.m. The clean up effort is from 1-3 p.m. Cleanup project includes these areas: Ferry Road Park, Pittum Loop, Winsor Disc Golf Course, Simpson Park, and along Highway 101 near McCullough Bridge.

Saturday cleanup 2.jpg


