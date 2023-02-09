Come spend a couple of hours with the Oregon Bay Area Beautification group and the North Bend Parks Department to once again help beautify the parks north of town. The 2nd Saturday cleanup will be on Saturday, February 11.
Volunteers will meet at Ferry Road Park, located at 496 Park Ave., North Bend, and sign in at 12:30 p.m. The clean up effort is from 1-3 p.m. Cleanup project includes these areas: Ferry Road Park, Pittum Loop, Winsor Disc Golf Course, Simpson Park, and along Highway 101 near McCullough Bridge.
This family friendly volunteer event will involve invasive plant removal, litter removal, and abandoned camp clearing. Please come prepared with appropriate clothing and shoes.
Bring gloves, raingear, tools for invasives removal, rakes, shovels, and trash grabbers if you have them. Trash bags will be provided. This event is rain or shine but will be rescheduled to the 3rd Saturday if there are dangerous conditions.
Kids with adult supervision welcome. Teenagers over 15 years old without adult supervision are welcome too, but only if you have a release form signed by your parent or guardian.
You can contact OBAB for a release form.
