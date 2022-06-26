After cleaning up local parks, land for a nonprofit agency and Marshfield Pioneer Cemetery, volunteers with Oregon Bay Area Beautification went a little smaller last weekend when volunteers cleaned up the yard of a military veteran.
Penny Moloso, a council member for the organization, said they are always looking for new ways to give back to the community and to make it a little cleaner.
"The need here came from Krystal Hopper, and she kind of put the word out here to help John and his wife, Diane," Moloso said. "We've helped them weed and clean up the trees and plant some trees."
John Thomas joined the Air Force in 1962 while 17 years old. He served as a ground radio operator, spending 13 months in South Korea, watching the DMZ at the border and North and South Korea.
Her served four years before being honorably discharged in 1966.
Thomas and his wife have a home with a large yard on the outskirts of Coos Bay, but as they have gotten older, keeping up with the yard work has become a challenge.
So Moloso and other volunteers with Oregon Bay Area Beautification pitched in to help out. Rain delayed the clean-up one week so the turnout was smaller than usual, but those who did come went straight to work.
They cut back some trees in the yard, moving the branches to a pile at the back of the yard. Moloso, a disabled vet herself, was only able to help weed, but she diligently pulled weeds from the walkway near the front door.
Before they left, the volunteers even planted two rhodedendrum trees to add to the landscape.
"It is a different type of clean up than we normally do," Moloso said. "It is something we'll do again in the future. But we are already booked up until almost December."
Moloso was one of the first volunteers with Oregon Bay Area Beatification when Elizabeth Chu came up with the idea. She said she joined the effort to help improve her home.
"I've lived all over and wherever I lived, I've tried to join a volunteer organization to do my part," Moloso said. "It's a good way to meet like-minded people."
Moloso grew up in Oregon, but left the state when she joined the service she left and never planned to move back. But in 2014, she got married and she and her husband took their honeymoon by having a 10-day camping trip up and down the Oregon coast.
Moloso said when they drove over the bridge in North Bend, they fell in love and knew they were home. Three years ago, they found their dream home and made the move.
"Regardless of where you live, you can always clean up," Moloso said. "The more we as a community see what a small amount of people can do and what a difference it makes, it will help. I would love to see the neighborhoods clean up."
Oregon Bay Area Beautification will return to clean up John Topits Park during its Second Saturday Cleanup in July.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In