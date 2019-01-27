COOS BAY — South Coast Community Garden Association hosted a work party Saturday morning at Lady Bug Landing Garden in downtown Coos Bay.
About a dozen local gardeners attended the event to lend a helping hand in getting the garden prepped and cleaned up for its upcoming planting season.
NOV. 28, 2018 — Garden plots at Lady Bug Landing Community Garden are cleaned out by the end of November. Once the bed was cleared a layer of …
“When we first close the garden in December, we get a group of volunteers together to come and help us clean up whatever might have been left behind,” said SCCGA Vice President Renee Blom. “Today, we’re getting it ready so people can start gardening next month.”
Volunteers divided into multiple groups taking on tasks shoveling, plowing and clearing up different areas in and around the garden. Using Charleston based company SeaCoast Compost; volunteers topped the garden’s 60 raised garden beds with about an inch of compost.
“We still have some plots available and are taking applications,” said Blom. “We do supply our members with water, tools and seeds if we have them.”
According to Blom, in 2005 the Lady Bug Landing Garden, which is located on Eighth and Anderson, became the first community garden to open in Coos County. Currently, SCCGA has grown to include community gardens in Bandon, Coquille, Lakeside and Myrtle Point.
Along with renting out plots, the gardens around the county also host a number of educational events usually led by Oregon State University Master Gardeners. Vegetables raised in demonstration plots by master gardeners are donated to surrounding food banks.
“We built the community garden to see more people gardening,” said Blom. “I’m an educator and I personally want more people to learn about gardening and producing their own food because it’s a good thing.”