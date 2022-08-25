Volunteers help clean up CASA backyard
Contributed photo

Oregon Bay Area Beautification had over 20 volunteers come to help to beautify the CASA “backyard” and property in Coos Bay for their 2nd Saturday Cleanup on August 13. The volunteers worked hard to clear brush and invasives, remove litter and to prep for a new rock garden. Come join us at our next 2nd Saturday volunteer event where we tackle the boardwalk/downtown area of Coos Bay. More info can be found at https://www.facebook.com/oregonbayareabeautification CASA of Coos and Curry Counties’ mission is to recruit, train, and supervise volunteers to advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children.  They utilize their “backyard” area to host events for the fostering community.  More info and how to volunteer with CASA is found at https://www.orcca.us/casa.

