Volunteers help clean up CASA backyard

Oregon Bay Area Beautification had over 20 volunteers come to help to beautify the CASA “backyard” and property in Coos Bay for their 2nd Saturday Cleanup on August 13. The volunteers worked hard to clear brush and invasives, remove litter and to prep for a new rock garden. Come join us at our next 2nd Saturday volunteer event where we tackle the boardwalk/downtown area of Coos Bay. More info can be found at https://www.facebook.com/oregonbayareabeautification CASA of Coos and Curry Counties’ mission is to recruit, train, and supervise volunteers to advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children. They utilize their “backyard” area to host events for the fostering community. More info and how to volunteer with CASA is found at https://www.orcca.us/casa.
The World's Latest E-Edition
Online Poll
What are your plans for Labor Day?
You voted:
The World's Latest E-Edition
Trending Now
Articles
- Skarlatos: Oregon is ready for change
- Farm Bureau awards scholarship
- Firefighters engaged with a fire southeast of Loon Lake
- Former teacher pleads guilty to child sex charges
- State officials update COVID cases prior to new school season
- Coos County Police Blotter
- Rick Garrett Found Safe - No Longer Missing
- Semiconductor Industry Expansion: An 'extraordinary opportunity' for Oregon
- COVID-19 Update: Continuing decline in hospitalizations, deaths
- Merkley, Wyden announce over $72 million headed to Oregon for COVID-19, natural disaster recovery
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Now
Articles
- Skarlatos: Oregon is ready for change
- Farm Bureau awards scholarship
- Firefighters engaged with a fire southeast of Loon Lake
- Former teacher pleads guilty to child sex charges
- State officials update COVID cases prior to new school season
- Coos County Police Blotter
- Rick Garrett Found Safe - No Longer Missing
- Semiconductor Industry Expansion: An 'extraordinary opportunity' for Oregon
- COVID-19 Update: Continuing decline in hospitalizations, deaths
- Merkley, Wyden announce over $72 million headed to Oregon for COVID-19, natural disaster recovery
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In