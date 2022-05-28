Just in time for Memorial Day, dozens of volunteers with Bay Area Beautification visited Marshfield Pioneer Cemetery to clean up the cemetery.
While she didn't organize the cleanup, Cricket Soules was out at the cemetery where she spends a lot of her time. A longtime volunteer at the cemetery, Soules said volunteers like those with Bay Area Beautification are necessary to keep the cemetery looking good.
"It's great," Soules said as she looked around the cemetery. "Especially after COVID, we haven't been able to engage as many students or people. When we started this 17 years ago, we had 100 people the fire work day. The grass was over your head and we took out three and a half truck loads. If we didn't maintain it, in three years it would be a disaster again."
The grass at the cemetery was not over anyone's head, but it was up to wait high in many areas. So the volunteers with Bay Area Beautification cut the grass, using trimmers to cut near the graves and many used their hands to cut back blackberries and other vines that were taking over.
The cemetery holds much of Coos Bay's history. It opened in 1988 and holds the graves of 62 Civil War veterans, including 36 people from Marshfield High School who died in service to the country.
Soules said keeping the grass cut not only keeps the cemetery beautiful but honors those laid to rest there.
"Usually, they'll mow it now, they'll mow it in June, and if it's dry in the summer, they won't mow again until the fall," Soules said. "We appreciate everyone who comes, and we encourage people to come back."
While the cemetery is locked after years of vandalism, it is open to the public. Anyone who wishes to visit can get access through the office at Marshfield High School. If the school is closed, a series of phone numbers near the entrance can be called to visit.
During the clean up, Catie Loi joined in the effort. She spent much of the day on her hands and knees cutting back blackberry vines that were starting to take over grave sites. She said she volunteered because it's important for all of us to do what we can to keep the community clean.
"I'm kind of tired of how decrepit the area is getting and instead of complaining, I decided to do something," Loi said. "There hasn't been a lot of care taken here. I'm noticing there's blackberry vines, and there's really some neat looking headstones here."
James Behrends also volunteered with Bay Area Beautification. He said keeping Marshfield Pioneer Cemetery looking good is important in Coos Bay.
"This is a tradition here in this community," Behrends said. "It's an important culture heritage site to the city. You go in and read the names, and then read the street signs."
Behrends said he started volunteering with Bay Area Beautification for many of the same reasons as Loi.
"You have to spend time and invest time in the community and how the community looks," Behrends said. "It's not going to be done by someone else. I live here so I have to do it."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In