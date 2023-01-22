Volunteers clean up homeless camps in North Bend

Volunteers with Oregon Bay Area Beautification worked with employees from the city of North Bend to begin to clean up some of mess left in homeless campgrounds near Ferry Road Park and Simpson Park.
OBAB, which hosts Second Saturday Cleanups at locations throughout Coos Bay and North Bend every month, partnered with the city of North Bend Parks Department to begin to clean up the mess in the area.
Despite rain and wind, volunteers came out and filled dozens of trash bags Saturday, making a dent in the homeless camps littered throughout the area.
Elizabeth Chu, who founded OBAB, had the work split into categories so all who attended could help in the effort. The adults were sent into the brush with North Bend employees to clean up the homeless camps, while children and other volunteers concentrated on smaller levels of trash inside the city parks.
North Bend Mayor Jessica Engelke and City Administrator David Milliron were among those while volunteered in the cleanup event.
Before the cleanup event, North Bend parks employees went out and attempted to remove any dangerous items, primarily needles, from the cleanup area.
Chu said the mess encountered Saturday is just the tip of the iceberg compared to what the city parks employees and North Bend police deal with daily. She said it is imperative that the state Legislature find funding for smaller municipalities to deal with the trash left behind.
Chu also said Oregon Bay Area Beautification will return to the North Bend parks in February to continue the cleanup effort.
For information or to help, follow Oregon Bay Area Beautification on Facebook.
