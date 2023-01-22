Volunteers clean up homeless camps in North Bend

The OBAB volunteers filled this trailer and more with trash collected during the cleanup effort.

 Contributed photo

Volunteers with Oregon Bay Area Beautification worked with employees from the city of North Bend to begin to clean up some of mess left in homeless campgrounds near Ferry Road Park and Simpson Park.

OBAB, which hosts Second Saturday Cleanups at locations throughout Coos Bay and North Bend every month, partnered with the city of North Bend Parks Department to begin to clean up the mess in the area.

Dozens of volunteers with Oregon Bay Area Beautification helped clean up two North Bend city parks Saturday, concentrating on removing abandoned homeless camps.
A variety of homeless camps were found in the area of Ferry Road Park and Simpson Park. North Bend employees went out before the cleanup event to remove any dangerous items.


