Volunteers with Oregon Bay Area Beautification came to the Coos Bay Boardwalk on Saturday in an effort to make the entry into the city shine.
More than a dozen volunteers walked around the boardwalk, up and down the train tracks picking up trash. They found a plethora of cigarette butts along with things like napkins, plastic lids and straws along with the occasional larger items.
Julie Weaver was concentrating on removing cigarette butts near the boardwalk entrance. She said she joined to help the community.
"I just moved back after being gong 40 years, and I want to connect with the community," Weaver said. "It's my community and I want to be a part of it. I want to be part of something positive."
A little further down the tracks, Faith Davis was quickly filling up a bag she was carrying.
"I'm just helping in the community, picking up trash," Davis said. "I was to just be a part of the community, get to know people and help the area look better when they're driving through."
North Bend Mayor Jessica Engelke and Sarah Leahy were working together to help with the clean-up effort.
Engelke said having the entrance to Coos Bay clean was important for all who visit the area.
"I've done cleanups on the Boardwalk before," she said. "One of the reasons I think this is so important, when you're coming into the community, they way you take care of your community sends a strong message."
Engelke said that message was important whether one was coming into Coos Bay near the Boardwalk or North Bend over McCullough Bridge.
The duo was finding a lot of small trash as they moved down the railroad tracks.
"Micro-trash is a big problem," Leahy said. "It's so exciting to have this happen. There's many groups doing it, that's why it's exciting."
As mayor of North Bend, Engelke said volunteering in Coos Bay was an easy decision to make.
"The citizens of North Bend work in Coos Bay, the kids in school go back and forth," she said. "I'm proud to be from North Bend, but I am part of the community."
Oregon Bay Area Beautification will continue its Second Saturday Cleanup on Nov. 12, with a cleanup scheduled at Marshfield Pioneer Cemetery.
