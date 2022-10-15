Volunteers with Oregon Bay Area Beautification came to the Coos Bay Boardwalk on Saturday in an effort to make the entry into the city shine.

More than a dozen volunteers walked around the boardwalk, up and down the train tracks picking up trash. They found a plethora of cigarette butts along with things like napkins, plastic lids and straws along with the occasional larger items.

4
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

What is your costume choice for Halloween?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments