The American Legion Bay Area Post 34, Coos Bay Elks 1160, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 34, Voiture 316 of the 40/8 and the Boy Scouts of Troop 156 chose April 15 and 16 to celebrate Earth Day by cleaning up the community.
The endeavor was put into reality and with the help of Coos Bay and North Bend, the volunteers cleaned up various streets, including parking lots and planters. The desire to have a clean community was behind this project.
Organizers said they have noticed, as many have, lots of trash being left around the communities and with budget issues both cities are experiencing, which includes staffing to pick up trash, they felt it was time for their organizations to step up and help.
They hope to make this an annual event, but sad if it’s necessary, they will come together and clean up whenever needed.
Those who participated said they are proud of their cities and want the cleanliness of the community to be what visitors notice, not the trash.
