COOS BAY – With hammers, roofing panels and nails on hand, dozens of volunteers gathered Saturday at the Millicoma Marsh Trail to help rebuild its aging trail shelters.
As part of the United Communities AmeriCorps “Make a Difference Day,” community members and volunteers from the Coos Watershed Association, AmeriCorps and the Millicoma Marsh Stewardship group joined one another in tackling the enhancement project.
Program Director Jordan Jungwirth, of the United Communities AmeriCorps, said the organization selected the project based on evaluating its needs within the community and how engaged it would keep its volunteers. About twice a year, the group will gather its members from each of its host sites in Coos, Curry, Douglas, Jackson and Josephine counties to work together on one big, collective project.
“One of the reasons our AmeriCorps programs exists is to help mobilize volunteerism and civic engagement,” Jungwirth said. “This project in particular is really exciting because there are other partners involved, as well as community members.”
Among which included Jamie Fereday, a retired science teacher from the Millicoma Intermediate School, who over 20 years ago was instrumental in securing and developing the trail by applying for federal funds under the Coastal Zone Management Act of 1972.
According to Fereday, the trail not only posed as a recreational opportunity for the Eastside District, but also as an educational source for its nearby students. The trail, which is about a mile long, is nestled in the 44-acre wetlands, a mixture of salt and freshwater marshes.
Volunteers replaced rotten wood shingles off each trail shelter with new metal roof panels and rebuilt benches. A completely new shelter was constructed at the south end of the marsh to serve as the trails' fourth wheelchair accessible stand.
Coos Watershed education programs leader and volunteer Alexa Carleton was also in attendance and said the trail is unlike others in the area, citing its diverse habitat and wildlife.
“It’s important to keep a balance between people and nature,” Carleton said. “We want to make sure people understand what we have and how we’re connected to it. We are all a part of it and have a role in protecting it.”